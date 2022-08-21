  1. Politics
Explosion reported inside UK embassy in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iraqi media reported Sunday that an explosion was heard from inside the British Embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi sources reported an explosion inside the British Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday afternoon.

The Baghdad Al-Youm news website reported that the explosion took place near the UK Embassy in the Green Zone.

Meanwhile, the Sabrin News Telegram channel, citing sources, reported that the gas canisters in the kitchen of the British Embassy in the Green Zone may have exploded.

Also, Shafaq News reported, quoting a security source, that an explosion took place inside the British Embassy compound.

The source said that a gas canister exploded in the kitchen inside the embassy, but there were no casualties.

