Iran become important, influential player in region, world

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Army Affairs made the remarks at the meeting of commanders and senior managers of the army headquarters held at the Army University of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

He said that Iran's presence has thwarted the enemies' plots in the region.

Gen.Harami added that "Undoubtedly, the West Asian region is one of the most important regions that has attracted the attention of many international players, and its geopolitical, geostrategic, and huge energy reserves are among the most important factors that have made this region important, and each of international, regional and extra-regional actors and organizations compete to develop influence and presence in the Middle East."

Brigadier General Amir Hatami further said that Iran has shown at various times that it has never sought tension and military conflict in the region, but it has shown the enemies and aggressors that it will deal with security disrupting factors and elements at any time and in any place. It does not miss any opportunity to increase its defense capabilities and deterrence power, according to the high-ranking military official.

