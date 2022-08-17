  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2022, 7:56 PM

Blast targets mosque in Kabul, casualties reported

Blast targets mosque in Kabul, casualties reported

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Afghan media reported on Wednesday an explosion in a mosque in the capital Kabul which has reportedly left several worshippers martyred or injured.

According to Tolo TV telegram channel, an explosion was heard in Kheirkhane district in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday evening.

Some other reports say that the explosion targeted worshipers at a mosque in Kabul.

The Taliban security officials have not commented on the incident yet.

Al Jazeera TV channel has quoted an Afghan security source as saying that several people were martyred and many others were injured in the explosion in a mosque in the north of Kabul.

This item is being updated...

