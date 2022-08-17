Multiple bomb, arson attacks rock Thailand's south

The bombings and arson attacks happened after midnight and targeted convenience stores and a gas station across three provinces, lightly injuring at least seven, according to police and military statements, Reuters reported.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence.

Wednesday's attacks came after the Thai government earlier this year restarted discussions with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The organization's leader, Kasturi Makhota, told Reuters Wednesday's attacks have "nothing to do with PULO".

