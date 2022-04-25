  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2022, 2:10 PM

Over 460 kg of heroin confiscated at Mirjaveh border

Over 460 kg of heroin confiscated at Mirjaveh border

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Legal Deputy of Iran’s Customs announced on Monday that 468 kilograms of heroin were confiscated in Mirjaveh county in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

A suspected consignment of distilled water entered the Mirjaveh county in Sistan and Baluchestan province from the Pakistan border, Farideh Zubeidi said on Monday.

But employees of Shahid Rajaee Customs managed to confiscate 1,440 liters (468kg) of liquid Heroin embedded in gallons of distilled water, Zubeidi said.

According to the official, smugglers were trying to transfer the consignment to the United Arab Emirates through Iran's southern waters, she added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she said that in recent days intelligence forces of Iran have seized 850 kilograms of heroin on the Piranshahr border of West Azerbaijan province.

RHM/IRN84730679

News Code 186085
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186085/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News