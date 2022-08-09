  1. Politics
Raeisi felicitates Singapore on National Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi forwarded a message of congratulations to Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, felicitating the Singaporean National Day.

The Iranian President cabled a message of congratulation on Tuesday, extending greetings to Singaporean President Yacob and the people of Singapore on the advent of the country's National Day on August 9.

Regarding the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, President Raeisi expressed hope to witness the development of relations in all fields in the light of a future-oriented approach in favor of securing mutual interests.

The National Day of Singapore is celebrated every year on August 9, in commemoration of Singapore's independence from Malaysia in 1965.

