US has to respond to Iran's reasonable demands in talks

According to a Persian-translated version of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin's interview with AFP he said although no progress was made in the new round of nuclear talks, the parties have clearly declared their readiness to reach an agreement that is important to keep the Iran nuclear issue on the right track of talks and negotiations.

He said that China is grateful for the EU's efforts to advance the negotiations and encourages it to continue diplomatic mediating efforts.

Wenbin also noted that At this stage, the parties have reached a consensus on the vast majority of the arrangements related to the resumption of compliance, and only a few issues remain to be resolved.

The senior Chinese diplomat called on the involved parties to remain committed to the dialogue and negotiation approach and to increase diplomatic efforts to find solutions to the remaining issues.

All relevant parties should speak and act carefully and create a favorable environment for negotiations, he continued.

China will actively participate in the upcoming negotiations and help put the JCPOA back on right track, Wenbin stressed, adding that his country will also resolutely defend its legal rights and interests.

MP/IRN84849695