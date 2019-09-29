Four Iranian banks listed among top Islamic Banking

According to the CBI’s Monetary and Foreign Exchange Research Center, four Iranian banks named ‘Bank Melli Iran (BMI), Bank Mellat, Bank Saderat Iran (BSI) and Bank Maskan’ were introduced as top Iranian banks listed in Islamic financial market.

This report has researched specifically with relation to the volume of activities, trend of current measures taken as well as development of Islamic financial market, based on which, subjects such as investment opportunities, policy of governments, dynamics of market, supply chain and competitive conditions have been reviewed in the Islamic financial market.

Technological innovations and progress in this field, which is led to the better promotion of Islamic banking in communities, have been the other items affecting these studies.

Islamic banking, Islamic insurance industry, bonds and investment funds are of the cases that have been taken into consideration in study of activities.

