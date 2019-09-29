  1. Economy
29 September 2019 - 16:53

Four Iranian banks listed among top Islamic Banking

Four Iranian banks listed among top Islamic Banking

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – In the latest analysis released on the Islamic financial market, names of four Iranian banks were listed among top finance and credit institutions in the Islamic banking industry.

According to the CBI’s Monetary and Foreign Exchange Research Center, four Iranian banks named ‘Bank Melli Iran (BMI), Bank Mellat, Bank Saderat Iran (BSI) and Bank Maskan’ were introduced as top Iranian banks listed in Islamic financial market.

This report has researched specifically with relation to the volume of activities, trend of current measures taken as well as development of Islamic financial market, based on which, subjects such as investment opportunities, policy of governments, dynamics of market, supply chain and competitive conditions have been reviewed in the Islamic financial market.

Technological innovations and progress in this field, which is led to the better promotion of Islamic banking in communities, have been the other items affecting these studies.

Islamic banking, Islamic insurance industry, bonds and investment funds are of the cases that have been taken into consideration in study of activities.

MA/IRN83495796

News Code 150621

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News