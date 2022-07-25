Extradition treaty with Belgium to be discussed in Iran parl.

After Iran's Council of Ministers (Cabinet) approved the extradition treaty between Iran and Belgium in the July 13 session, now the treaty will be transferred to the parliament to ratify it.

The need for the systematic establishment of judicial cooperation between the two governments and the positive effects resulting from the adoption of measures and the creation of appropriate legal platforms for the citizens of both nations, in order to lay the groundwork for the expansion of the relations between the two countries and the enhancing the level of bilateral cooperation and the consolidation of relations between them, are mentioned as the reasons for the Iranian cabinet's approval of the bill.

