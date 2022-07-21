Syria envoy criticizes continuation of anti-Damascus policies

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN expressed regrets that Syria’s cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is met with denial as its monthly reports concentrate on the negative sides and market for them, in addition, it ignores the positive sides.

“Syria has voluntarily joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, and it completely cooperated with the OPCW and destroyed all its stockpile in a record time,” Sabbagh said at a UN Security Council session on Wednesday, SANA reported.

He added that Syria condemns the OPCW’s act of ignoring incidents where the terrorist organizations used chemical weapons though many years have passed on, and the OPCW's non-commitment to the professional work methods included in the convention.

“Syria has persisted to provide committee of resolution No.1540 and the OPCW Technical Secretariat with information about Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ obtaining of toxic and poisonous materials in order to carry out chemical attacks or fabricate scenarios to accuse the Syrian Arab Army of the act,” Sabbagh added.

He concluded that France’s envoy directed a baseless accusation against Syria that only comes in the context of the hostile policy practiced by it for 11 years.

RHM/PR