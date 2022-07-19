World needs Iran's oil: Wendy Sherman

Negotiations to revive the nuclear have been ongoing since February, with little indication that a new agreement will be reached, but Wendy Sherman believes there’s still a chance.

“I think there is a very viable agreement and Iran just has to say, ‘yes’,” Sherman claimed, asserting that it’s in Iran’s best interest to make a deal.

Sherman made her remarks at a live sit-down interview on July 12 at the International Student House.

The US diplomat went on to repeat the allegations about Iran and claimed, "They would get sanctions relief. They would improve their economy and sell their oil again and the world needs their oil, so they could get a good price for it. It’s all in their interest to do this, but they’re having a very hard time getting consensus,” she said. “The European Union, the French, the Germans, the British who have negotiated this deal, along with Russia and China, all want this deal.”

This is while the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has repeatedly stated that Iran is serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, and if the United States will realistic, an agreement can be reached.

The Americans not only have not yet agreed to be adherent to their commitments under the 2015 deal on lifting illegal sanctions on Iran but, contrary to their claims of wanting to reach deal with Iran, they have imposed further unilateral sanctions on the country even though the nuclear talks in Vienna were ongoing.

Furthermore, although Iran has repeatedly said that the US must provide guarantees for not withdrawing from the deal again, the US has so far refused to do so.

MP/PR