Following bombing Idlib in northwest Syria, two Syrian army forces were injured by terrorist groups.

According to this report, terrorist groups targeted positions of Syrian government forces in de-escalation zone in Idlib province, in which, two Syrian soldiers were injured.

In the past 24 hours, fourteen mortar shells have been launched by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in de-escalation zone in Idlib, six mortars of which targeted Syria’s Idlib.

