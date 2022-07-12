Tehran to host Putin-Erdogan-Raeisi trilateral meeting

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a visit to Tehran next week.

Confirming the news, Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday and will attend a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Iran and Turkiye, according to Bloomberg.

The Russian President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Raeisi and other Iranian officials.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu several days ago reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tehran on July 28.

Erdogan is also expected to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and review the latest developments in the region and the world.

