A Guide to Breeding Silkworm by Iranian authors

The book "Silkworm/Bombyx Mori: An Overview of What You Need to Know" is a best seller in the field of silkworm breeding and raising.

The full title of the book is "Silkworm/Bombyx Mori: An Overview of What You Need to Know" and is authored by "Hemed Kioumarsi" and "Nazanin Amani"

The book has recently been published and is on the market.

Hemed Kioumarsi, one of the two authors, who is a researcher working with the Gilan Agricultural and Natural Resources Research and Education Center (AREEO) told Mehr correspondent, "I am a researcher at a research center under the Agricultural Research Education and Extension Organization, which is the largest national agricultural research center in the Middle East."

He added that the book was written and published in 2021 in line with the goals of the research center AREEO. Thus, it is considered to be research work with an international and broader perspective that is why it is written and published in English Language.

Hamed Kioumarsi mentioned that “it took less than a year to write this research manual”, he added: In the book "Silkworm/Bombyx Mori: An Overview of What You Need to Know", important topics such as the history of silk, an overview of the life cycle of the silkworm, breeding, diseases, and nutrition were discussed.

Kioumarsi pointed out that the book is designed for those who wish to develop a broad understanding of Sericulture and related subjects so they can excel in their study and work, a detailed and well-structured guide that may also be used as a reference book.

KI/PR