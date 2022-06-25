  1. Sports
Jun 25, 2022, 6:41 PM

Iran volleyball powerfully defeats Canada in 2022 VNL

Iran volleyball powerfully defeats Canada in 2022 VNL

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's volleybal easily defeated Canada in 3 straight sets in Week 2 of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday.

 Iran eased past Canada in straight sets (25-21, 27-25, 25-18) in Week 2 of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday, Tehran Times reported. 

Canada’s Stephen Timothy Maar topscored the match with 18 points, while Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 15 points for Iran.

Iran will play Poland, Italy, Slovenia and Serbia in Week 3.

The Iranian team is scheduled to face Poland on July 5 in Gdańsk, Poland in Pool 6 opener.

All matches count towards the general standings, which will determine the seven teams set to join hosts Italy at the Finals in Bologna from July 20 through 24.

KI/TT

News Code 188390
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188390/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News