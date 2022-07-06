Two French nationals detained on national security charges

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said that a special case has been filed against the two French nationals that were previously detained in the country.

The prosecution is carried out on the basis of a judicial order and Iran has initiated a legal proceeding against them, according to the spokesman.

Setayesgi added that the investigation is confidential and the two French nationals are detained temporarily while the investigation is going on.

He further explained that the two French detainees were charged with "conspiracy against Iran's national security", adding that their cases are not comparable to the case of Assadolah Assadi and Hamid Nouri, two Iranian citizens who are held in Belgium and Sweden's prisons.

The Judiciary spokesman also said the individuals inside Iran who have worked with those two French nationals are being investigated as well.

Iranian security forces announced the arrest of the two French nationals (a man and a woman) on May 17 on charges of attempting to foment unrest in the country.

