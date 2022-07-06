OPEC secretary general 'Barkindo' dies

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, announced Barkindo’s death in a tweeted post to his verified Twitter handle, @MKKyari, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We lost our esteemed Dr. Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,” Kyari tweeted, PUNCH reported.

Reacting to Barkindo’s death, a former lawmaker in the eighth Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, tweeted to his Twitter page, “Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, former GMD NNPC and until recently, @OPECSecretariat scribe, was honored yesterday. He died at 11 p.m. yesterday night. That is the ephemerality and transience of life.”

Also, he had the experience of leading international and regional groups and a lot of knowledge and experience in the field of market research and several positions in OPEC key institutions and intergovernmental committees.

MA/PR