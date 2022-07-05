Massive explosion heard in eastern Baghdad

According to Sabereen News, the explosion was reported in Al-Amin al-Thaniyah, a neighborhood in New Baghdad, a district on the east side of Baghdad.

A sound device exploded in front of the house of a member of the Iraqi Bar Association in the Al-Amin neighborhood, the source also said.

More details of the reason for this attack have not been released yet.

A few days ago, the Iraqi media reported that some unknown persons threw grenades in the Al-Huriya area of ​​Baghdad, killing and injuring seven civilians.

