Jul 5, 2022, 8:50 AM

Massive explosion heard in eastern Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a massive explosion was heard in eastern Baghdad, the country's capital on Tuesday morning.

According to Sabereen News, the explosion was reported in Al-Amin al-Thaniyah, a neighborhood in New Baghdad, a district on the east side of Baghdad. 

A sound device exploded in front of the house of a member of the Iraqi Bar Association in the Al-Amin neighborhood, the source also said.

More details of the reason for this attack have not been released yet.

A few days ago, the Iraqi media reported that some unknown persons threw grenades in the Al-Huriya area of ​​Baghdad, killing and injuring seven civilians.

