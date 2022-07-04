Sardasht chemical bombing reveals Saddam regime's insolence

Amir-Abdollahian tweeted that the Sardasht chemical bombing [June of 1987] showed the highest degree of Saddam's regime's insolence in the war imposed against Iran.

The great nation of Iran will never forget the silence and complicity of human rights claimants in the brutal crime and contrary to international law, he noted.

He commemorated the National Day of Combating Chemical and Biological Weapons.

The Iranian city of Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province is the third city after Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki which became the target of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the world.

AMK/IRN84810673