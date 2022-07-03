Forming alliance against Tehran not proposed to Jordan

In an interview with the Lebanese newspaper Annahar, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi once again denied any efforts to form a military alliance against Iran with the Zionist regime’s membership.

He also added that Jordan has not received any proposal in terms of forming a military alliance between Arab states and the Israeli regime to confront Iran.

The Jordanian top diplomat said that the issue of forming a military coalition against Iran is not on the agenda of the meeting that will be held this month by the leaders of nine Arab states and the president of the United States Joe Biden in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ayman Safadi added that Jordan supports any plan that pursues Arab cooperation, whether these plans are in any field of defense, fight against terrorism, economic and social security, and other issues.

Regarding the Joint Defense and Economic Co-operation Treaty which was signed in 1950, he said that such a treaty no longer exists.

Earlier on Thursday, Safadi told Al-Jazeera that all Arab countries seek good relations with Iran, and dialogue must address all causes of tension until reaching this stage.

