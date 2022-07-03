Best Quranic App for Kids in 2022

In today’s world, technology is developing by the second. Who would have thought that a small device that is the size of a palm could do almost everything? Smartphones have become so popular and have taken the place of PCs and other electronic entertainment devices.

They are small and portable, fast, versatile, and user-friendly. Nowadays, various mobile applications, or in short apps, serve many functions. Teaching Quran to kids is one example of such application. In this article, we will set out to discover and uncover the best Quranic app for kids.

How to Find the Best Quranic App

Finding the right Quranic app to teach the Quran to your kids can, at times, be challenging. There are so many applications that choosing the best one can be overwhelming. When downloading and buying a Quranic app for teaching the Quran to kids, make sure that the app has a few samples to know whether it meets your requirements. Now let us review a few Quranic apps for kids.

Teaching Quran – Amm Teaching Quran kids

This free app teaches kids to memorize Surah Fatiha and 20 surahs from juz 30 of the Quran. It works both offline and online. There are two modes. First, you can listen to the recitation of the surahs verse by verse without repetition, meaning the reciter alone recites each verse. Second, you can listen to the surahs with the repetition of kids. This is a simple app that only intends to teach kids to memorize a few surahs from the Quran. The visuals are simple but creative. A bee moves from one flower to the next for each recited verse, and there is a hive that fills with honey after each recited verse, until it gets full.

The app does not incorporate any fun activity in the learning process and simply plays the audio of the Quran. There is not much depth to this mobile application.

Rating: 3/5

Memorize Quran for Kids

This free app that contains ads also teaches the memorization of the Quran to kids. Like the previous app, it teaches Surah Fatiha. Unlike the previous app, it teaches the memorization of the entire 30th juz of the Quran.

The reciter used is Sheikh Mahmud Khalil Husary from his Mushaf al-Mu‘allim, where he recites the Quran simply and without any melody. A group of children repeats after each verse that he recites.

The app’s design is not so catchy and only has icons of pictures, some of which have nothing written on them. As a result, you wouldn’t know what some icons take you to. The main feature of this app, the recitation of the Quran and its repetition, works offline. Some other features, such as the daily adhkar (i.e., remembrance), only work online.

Rating: 3.5/5

Quran Kids

We here in Qurankids.co have made an application that teaches the Quran to kids uniquely. The good thing is that it contains a few samples so that you can assess whether it is good enough. Visit our website, download the app, and see whether it catches your interest. This app is available for both Android and iOS devices. so if you are looking for online Quran classes for kids, we recommend you Qurankids.co

Qurankids.co

Quran Kids application is by far the best app to teach the Quran to your kids. There is no other app available on any online app store that teaches the Quran using the Quran Kids method. The course offered by this app uses a combination of drama, storytelling, puppet show, Quran recitation, and arts and crafts to teach and help kids memorize short surahs of the Quran. The host is Zainab, a caring and kind teacher of the Quran. Then there are the two cute puppets named Hadi (boy) and Huda (girl), Zainab’s cousins. Zainab teaches the verses of nine short surahs one by one in each episode for season 1 of this course.

The episodes also have interesting storylines related to the verse of the Quran taught by Zainab. After finishing the memorization of a surah, a special episode celebrates the completion of the surah, in which Hadi and Huda remind kids of what they memorized. Therefore, the first season covers 56 verses and nine celebrations, meaning 65 episodes. The app only works online as it streams the videos.

Rating: 5/5

Is Quran Kids Free?

You can download the app free of charge. There are two free sample videos of verses 1 and 2 of Surah Fil and their recitation. You will see just how high the quality of the course is by watching these two videos. However, to access all of the surahs and episodes, you must kindly purchase the course. The course price is originally $120, but if you use our limited discount code, it would be $89. You should keep in mind that this is a reasonable price because your kids will learn nine surahs and 56 verses of the Quran over the course of four months. Besides, the episodes are incredibly entertaining, meaning your kids will have lots of fun while memorizing the surahs and verses.

Conclusion

If you want to download the best Quranic app for kids, look no further; download the app from Qurankids.co, and have your kids enjoy learning the Quran without getting bored, even for a split second. Please inform us if you can find a better Quran app for kids. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you, and your satisfaction is our number one priority.

