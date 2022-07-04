JFK airport evacuated after unattended bag sparks bomb scare

At 11: 26 a.m., the official Twitter account of JFK Airport stated that PAPD was investigating a security incident in terminal four.

At 11:47 a.m., officials said that arrivals and departures at terminal four were closed to inbound traffic, adding that passengers should expect traffic delays and allow extra time for travel.

Passengers were relocated within the terminal from the departures area to the arrivals area during the investigation, PAPD told Global News.

At 12:21 p.m., JFK Airport tweeted that “arrivals and departure level roadways at Terminal 4 have reopened.”

The John F. Kenney International Airport, also known as the JFK Airport, is the main international airport of New York City and is considered one of the busiest in the world.

Airports worldwide have been experiencing a travel surge after two years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, resulting in delayed flights and airport congestion due to aviation industry capacity overload.

The Fourth of July weekend has been jamming airports across the US, with about 2.49 million passengers going through security checkpoints at US airports Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

