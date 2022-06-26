Grigor Chifchian hails religions' freedom in Iran

Chifchian made the remarks in a meeting with the governor of Chaldoran, adding that the followers of different religions enjoy freedom in Iran.

The foes of the Islamic Republic of Iran always try to term Iran as a violator of human rights while the followers of religions exercise their rituals with complete freedom, he said.

Chifchian appreciated Iranian officials' role in holding the Badarak ceremony, adding that the move shows Iran pays attention to the rights of various religions residing in the country.

Every year, the Qara Kelisa (black church) Complex religious ceremony of Armenians, aka, Badarak is held in Iran.

