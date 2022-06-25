Iran to dispatch representatives to Quran Contest in Turkey

Vahid Khazaei and Hossein Khani will represent Iran in recitation and memorization categories, respectively at the 8th International Holy Quran Contest in Turkey.

The preliminary stage of the event is set to be held virtually while the final stage will be held in person.

Organized by the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), this will be the eighth edition of the contest. The seventh edition was held in 2019 and the event was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mojtaba Mohammadbeigi and Saeed Shahrokhi represented the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 7th edition as the Iranian representative finished fifth in the recitation category.

AY/552279