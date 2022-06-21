  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2022, 10:30 AM

Russia’s deputy UN envoy:

Israeli air strikes on Damascus airport 'unacceptable'

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said Israeli air strikes on the Damascus airport were unacceptable and bore potential to escalate tensions throughout the region.

"The humanitarian situation continues to be exacerbated by tragic incidents that undermine security," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, according to TASS. 

"In this context, the series of Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Damascus on June 10, which was mentioned by [Under-Secretary-General] Martin Griffiths and damaged the runway and the building of the international airport of the Syrian capital, which had to be closed, stands apart."

"As a result, flights through the capital were suspended, including the flights of the UN air service, a key humanitarian artery, which is what the lives of more than two million people depend on," Polyansky said. "Such actions are unacceptable; they have serious consequences for the citizens of Syria and are fraught with risks escalation for the entire region."

