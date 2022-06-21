Israeli air strikes on Damascus airport 'unacceptable'

"The humanitarian situation continues to be exacerbated by tragic incidents that undermine security," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, according to TASS.

"In this context, the series of Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Damascus on June 10, which was mentioned by [Under-Secretary-General] Martin Griffiths and damaged the runway and the building of the international airport of the Syrian capital, which had to be closed, stands apart."

"As a result, flights through the capital were suspended, including the flights of the UN air service, a key humanitarian artery, which is what the lives of more than two million people depend on," Polyansky said. "Such actions are unacceptable; they have serious consequences for the citizens of Syria and are fraught with risks escalation for the entire region."

