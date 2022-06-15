  1. Politics
Iraqi kurds laud Iran's role in combating ISIL

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The head of the National Conference for Feyli Kurds in Iraq has lauded Iran’s role in the fight against ISIL.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tariq al-Mandalawi said that Iraqi nations will remember that ISIL was taking over Iraqi cities and the people suffered from violent crimes that were backed by the US, Wahhabism, and the Zionists.

The people of Iraq will also remember those who supported them such as resistance groups and voluntary Muslim forces from Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Pakistan whose nationality didn’t prevent them from helping Iraqis, he underscored.

Tariq al-Mandalawi voiced hope that the victims of terrorism would be compensated.

He called on the officials to search for those missing in action and deliver their bodies to the bereaved families.

He also expressed hope that the terrorists would be brought to justice, and that supporters of those terrorists would be prosecuted at the international level.

