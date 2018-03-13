Iran maintains good relation with all Iraqi tribes, sects

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said Iran has a good relation with all Iraqi ethnic groups, including Kurds and Feylis.

Pointing to the former Iraqi regime’s oppression and cruelty against Feyli Kurds, Masjedi in a meeting with a group of Iraqi Feyli Kurds at the Iranian embassy, said that the Feylis are one of the main tribes of Iraq who have been under the pressure of Saddam's dictatorship regime because they are Kurdish on the one hand and Shia, on the one hand.

the head of the coalition of Iraqi Feyli Kurds, for his part, lauded the Islamic Republic’s positive stance on Iraq and said Iraq would never forget Iran’s role in the fight against Daesh terrorist group.

Verifying the Iranian ambassador’s statements about Feyli Kurds and their sufferings during the former Baathist regime of Iraq, he said the Saddam regime forced many Feyli families to migrate to Iran on charge of being of Iranian origin and jailed and then hanged many of their youths in prisons.

Meanwhile, the members of the Kurdish coalition asked Iran to open Mandali border crossing and reopening of Khosravi crossing point at the border with Diyala province of Iraq.

LR/IRN82860530