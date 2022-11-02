Azerbaijan conducts military drills in southern borders

In accordance with the plan of the exercises conducted under the leadership of the Commander of the Special Forces Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, the military units were put on alert, Trend reported.

Within the exercises, the Special Forces left the points of permanent deployment and were withdrawn to operational areas, after which the commanders’ reports were delivered and the tasks were clarified.

The units and sub-units of the Air Force and Rocket and Artillery Troops involved in the exercises were assembled at designated airfields and areas, and then interoperability with other types of troops was organized.

According to the plan, at the next stages of the exercises, units of the Special Forces will fulfill several tasks in cooperation with the units of the Air Force and Rocket and Artillery Troops providing support to them.

As part of the exercises, an inspection of the special training of Special Forces Units is held.

