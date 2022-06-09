  1. Iran
President Raeisi arrives in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari prov.

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province on Thursday morning as part of his administration's regular visits to provinces to listen to people's grievances.

Upon his arrival at Shahr-e-Kord Airport, President Raeisi was welcomed by Leader’s representative and governor general of the province and also other senior officials of the city.

Inaugurating various projects and meeting with representatives of different groups of people will be the most important plans during the President's visit to the province.

Several Iranian ministers are accompanying Raeisi during his Visit to Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

This is Raeisi's 24th provincial trip in the past nine months.

