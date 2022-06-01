Ukraine has no chance of succeeding against Russian army

Retired German General Roland Cutter believes that Russian forces will take full control of the Donbas region in the coming days or weeks, DeWalt reported.

“I imagine that Russia has changed its strategy in recent days and weeks and has concentrated its forces in Donbas,” he said

Russian forces are superior to Ukrainian forces and there is no chance of Ukrainian success and the issue of Russian dominance over the Donbas region is a matter of days or weeks.

The retired German army general added that Russia is pursuing precise tactics that first appear to dominate the Donbas region and then prepare for further operations.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in the wake of the request of the governments of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. This development came days after Moscow formally recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the goal of his military operation is to "demilitarize Ukraine".

MA/PR/FNA14010311000016