An informed source said that the electronic warfare systems of the Russian Armed Forces intercepted and canceled the mission of a NATO drone that was trying to conduct reconnaissance operations over the Black Sea, according to RIA Novosti.

The drone was trying to identify Russian facilities and forces in favor of Ukrainian forces, the source added.

Earlier, another source said that Russia's electronic warfare systems were specifically focused on NATO warships trying to approach the peninsula's shores.

This is while the West and NATO have provided military and logistical assistance to many Ukrainian forces since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and yet claim that they do not intervene in the conflicts.

