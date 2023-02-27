Zelensky fires top Ukrainian military cmdr. without reason

In a one-line decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region, Reuters reported.

Zelensky mentioned Moskalyov in a daily address on Friday when listing the military commanders he had spoken to. Moskalyov had been in the post since March 2022, shortly after the start of the Ukraine war.

Neither the joint forces' Facebook nor Twitter accounts made any mention of the dismissal.

Russian forces are making concerted efforts to capture the two eastern regions that make up the Donbas, and Zelensky has in recent weeks variously described the military situation in the east as difficult and painful.

RHM/PR