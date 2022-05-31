Germany calls for releasing two Greek tankers

"The German Government condemns the seizing of the two Greek-flagged oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s actions are an unjustifiable interference in commercial shipping and therefore constitute a severe violation of international regulations," Germany's Foreign Ministry claimed in a statement on Monday.

"We call upon Iran to release the ships and their crews immediately and to respect the right to free navigation and maritime security," it added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf on Friday, days after Athens confirmed it would deliver to Washington the Iranian oil it had seized from a Russian tanker.

Iran said Saturday the crews of two Greek oil tankers were in "good health" and not under arrest.

Earlier, IRGC's Public Relations Department announced in a statement regarding the seizure of Greek tankers, "The IRGC Navy on Friday seized two Greek tankers due to violations in the waters of the Persian Gulf. The two ships were detained, one near Assaluyeh and the other near Bandar Lengeh near the island of Hendorabi. Both ships, named “Prudent Warrior” and “Delta Poseidon” were sailing under the Greek flag and were seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Force."

RHM/PR