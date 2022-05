Major General Mohammad Bagheri visited an army-owned UAV secret base on Saturday. During his visit, the 'Heidar-1' cruise missile and 'Heidar-2' cruise UAV were unveiled by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the announced information, the 'Heidar-1' cruise missile has a range of 200 kilometers and its speed at the moment of hitting the target is 1,000 km/h. It is the first cruise missile capable of firing from a drone.

