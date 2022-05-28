Gen. Bagheri visits army-owned UAV secret base (+VIDEO)

During the visit, General Bagheri was briefed on the latest capabilities of the Army in the field of production of various military, offensive and long-range UAVs.

As the secret base which was designed and built at a depth of hundreds of meters has been operationalized, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become the superior drone power in the region.

In the released footage, 'Kaman-12' drones can be seen. It has a flight duration of 12 hours and can carry up to 4 vertical bombs or diamond missiles.

After visiting the army-owned UAV secret base, General Bagheri emphasized the importance of UAVs in modern warfare.

He also appreciated Iran's Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, saying that one of the concerns of all the country's commanders in Army Air Defense, Air Force and Navy is how to be prepared for possible future battles.

Iran is one of the top countries in the world in the field of UAVs, he said, adding that the Army is rapidly developing drone power and capability.

Stating that the achievements in the UAV field are completely indigenous and have been achieved with the efforts of young scientists amid sanctions imposed on the country, he said that the missiles with high accuracy and with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers are stationed in underground bases.

ZZ/5501005