Iran FM spokesman reacts to US’s newly announced sanctions

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the new US sanctions against some nationals of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Khatibzadeh said the Islamic republic of Iran and its official and legal armed forces, especially the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, have always been a nightmare for terrorist and extremist groups in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added it’s natural that the US government, as the stepmother of these terrorist groups, spares no effort to support them, just as it has imposed oppressive and illegal sanctions against the people of Iran and their IRGC sons since many years ago, and during Trump’s presidency, it assassinated General Qassem Soleimani in a cowardly manner.

Khaitbzadeh said it’s obvious that despite its initial deceptive talk, the Biden administration has continued the same failed policy and this recent move is yet another sign of Washington’s ill-intention against the people of Iran and the continuation of the notorious policy of maximum pressure.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said just as the UN special rapporteur’s recent statement shows, the US’s unilateral sanctions are a gross violation of international law that have no goal but inflicting pain and ordeal on the people of Iran and the wider region and also causing chaos.

Khaitbzadeh then underscored that such behaviors will have no impact whatsoever on the Iranian people and government’s determination to pursue their lofty goals including the elimination of terrorism in the region. He added that Iran reserves the right to decisively respond in kind to this move by the US in line with the principles of international law.

