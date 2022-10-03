  1. Politics
Lithuania expels Russian charge d'affaires

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Lithuania has ordered Russian Charge d'Affaires Sergey Ryabokon to leave the country within five days.

Lithuania has declared Russian Charge d'Affaires to Lithuania Sergey Ryabokon persona non grata, ordering him to leave the country within five days, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Monday, APA's Russian bureau reports.

"On 3 October, a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed a note declaring the chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabokon as persona non grata. Ryabokon is given five days to leave the country," the ministry said in a statement.

