May 11, 2022, 11:57 AM

Leader's meeting with Iranian teachers kicks off

Leader's meeting with Iranian teachers kicks off

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received a group of teachers and Education Ministry officials today in Tehran.

The Meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei with Iranian teachers and Education Ministry officials kicked off on Wednesday in Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini.

This item will be updated...

