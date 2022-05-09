G7 calls for revival of Iran nuclear deal

"We renew our support for a restoration and full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A diplomatic solution remains the best way to restrict Iran’s nuclear programme," the Statement of the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group said on Monday.

The group also commended the participants of the Vienna talks, namely Iran and the P4+1 as well as the EU coordinator for their tireless efforts."

While the United States is to blame for the pause in the talks by refusing to remove the illegal sanctions on Iran, the G7 urged Iran to seize the offer currently on the table to bring negotiations to a successful conclusion and to refrain from further escalation of its nuclear activities.

The statement comes a day before the arrival of EU coordinator of the Vienna talks to Iran Enrique Mora in Tehran.

In reaction to Mora's upcoming visit to Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in his weekly press conference that the talks are paused because of the US refusal to pay back the Iranian nation's rights and remove the sanctions.

Khatibzadeh added that the EU diplomat will not come to Iran with a new message, stressing that Iran has made its demands in the talks clear and it is up to Washington to decide to respect the Iranian nation's rights.

KI