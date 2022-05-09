The main reason for the popularity of IVF in Iran is the high expertise of Iranian surgeons and obstetricians-gynaecologists, the presence of the latest and most advanced medical gear in infertility and fertility clinics in Iran, and the reasonable cost of IVF in Iran.

What is IVF?

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a laboratory technique that fertilizes an egg with a sperm outside the uterus. There are 4 types of IVF for whom the success rate differs. Many infertile couples wonder how IVF works. Its course may seem complicated, but the fertility centers have multidisciplinary teams to guide future parents step by step, during IVF. Some fertility centers in Iran even have a coordinator (nurse or midwife) to support couples in their administrative procedures and on the circuit to follow, specific to each structure. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of Iran’s most popular fertility treatments.

There are 4 types of IVF: IVF with your eggs and your partner's sperm, IVF with your eggs and donor sperm, IVF with donor eggs and your partner's sperm, and IVF with eggs from a donor and sperm from a donor.

What Is the Process of IVF in Iran?

IVF treatment process takes four to six weeks to be done. This could be different based on your conditions and the type of IVF you are having. There are five stages for the patient in this method of infertility treatment:

-Prescription of ovulation induction medication is given in the first step. Ideally, this medication should be taken 8 to 14 days before the patient’s period begins. After a doctor has approved the inducing medication, he may proceed to the second stage.

-In this procedure, a needle is inserted into the vagina to suction the eggs from follicles. This stage does not require general anesthesia. This operation is only performed under local anesthesia and numbness. This stage involves the extraction of 8-15 eggs. To perform the second stage successfully, the patient should fast.

-Fertilization begins with a sampling of a man’s sperm.

-Combining the man's sperm and the woman's egg is the main step for this stage. As part of the fertilization process, they are placed in a dish. Medical specialists and doctors directly supervise the production of these eggs. In case fertilization and division are successful, the fertilized egg is referred to as an embryo.

-Following the retrieval of the fertilized egg cells, the embryo is transferred into the uterus after 3 to 5 days; this is the major part of stage five and the last step of this method. This is a non-anesthesia procedure in which the embryo is placed into the woman's womb. Pain is usually not experienced during this method, and the patient can leave after an hour or two.

Why Should You Choose to Do IVF In Iran?

Iran has emerged as an international leader in fertility treatments at a much lower cost than other countries in recent years. In several Iranian cities, such as Tehran, Shiraz, Yazd, and Esfahan, there are well-equipped centers that provide services to infertile patients and provide them with a variety of treatments. Furthermore, high IVF success rates in Iran should be taken into consideration by patients. To obtain the best medical services, you should work with a professional medical tourism facilitator in Iran. Since our team is so large, we can offer each patient intensive care.

By connecting you with experienced physicians and fertility treatment centers around the globe, we help you determine the best decision ever to treat your infertility based on their valuable experience. Thousands of Iranian Surgeons have assisted people to expand their families for many years. Among Iranian surgery's obstetrics and gynecology specialists, you will find specialists offering treatment for infertility in the form of medication, surgery, in vitro fertilization, or other methods. Nearly 400 infertility patients are seen by our experts every year. In addition to treating infertility, we also preserve oocytes, achieve fertility preservation, and treat uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Thus, oocytes can be frozen to create an appropriate number of embryos. Our medical team continuously evaluates the latest evidence of infertility treatments to minimize unnecessary testing and delays.

How Much Does IVF Cost in Iran?

The cost of IVF in Iran is $4000 on average. Iranian IVF cycles range in price from $ 2,500 to $ 5,000, including medications. There is a cost of about $ 800 for medicines per cycle.

What Is the IVF Success Rate in Iran?

IVF in Iran offers higher pregnancy rates than other treatments. On average, there is over a 65% success rate for this method which is the highest rate globally. IVF success, like any other medical procedure, depends on several factors: the specific method of IVF used, number of cycles, age, causes of infertility, and medical history.

The complete cycle of In Vitro Fertilization lasts approximately three to four weeks depending on the phases required.

