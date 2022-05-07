VIDEO: Biden's new gaffe about Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan visits

“I’ve been in and out of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq, I mean Iraq over 50 times, 48 times, and now what we are doing in Ukraine. Been there. Tell you what, you make a gigantic difference,” Biden told workers during a tour of United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio.

It’s not the first time Mr. Biden has made the dubious claim about the number of times he’s visited Iraq and Afghanistan. In his State of the Union speech, Mr. Biden said he’s “been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 40 times.”