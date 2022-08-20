Iran pursuing trial of terrorist grouplets in intl. arena

In a meeting with a number of families of assassination martyrs in Sanandaj, Gharibabadi said that human rights priorities in the international arena are to counter-sanctions.

Calling pursuing the rights of sanctions victims the other priority of the Human Rights Headquarters in the international arena, he noted that Iran is serious about pursuing the rights of victims of sanctions.

Pointing to the terroristic attempts, Gharibabadi highlighted that Iran is extremely serious about confronting terrorist grouplets and their actions.

