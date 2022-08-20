  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2022, 5:40 PM

Judicial official:

Iran pursuing trial of terrorist grouplets in intl. arena

Iran pursuing trial of terrorist grouplets in intl. arena

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary-General of Human Rights Office said that Iran is extremely serious in confronting terrorist grouplets and their actions.

In a meeting with a number of families of assassination martyrs in Sanandaj, Gharibabadi said that human rights priorities in the international arena are to counter-sanctions.

Calling pursuing the rights of sanctions victims the other priority of the Human Rights Headquarters in the international arena, he noted that Iran is serious about pursuing the rights of victims of sanctions.

Pointing to the terroristic attempts, Gharibabadi highlighted that Iran is extremely serious about confronting terrorist grouplets and their actions.

AMK/5567617

News Code 190431
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190431/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News