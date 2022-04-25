  1. Sports
Volleyball C’ship;

Iranian team beats Uzbek team in Asian Women's Club

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian volleyball club Barij Essence defeated Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-16) in the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Aytak Salamat scored a match-high 19 points for the Iranian team at the 5,000-seater Abay Arena Cultural and Sports Complex in Semey, Kazakhstan.

Barij Essence started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan VC on Sunday.

The Iranian side, spearheaded by captain and opposite spiker Mahsa Kadkhoda, will play Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sports Club on Tuesday.

“I am satisfied with my girls’ performance because the Uzbek side played well and made us in trouble. We will do our best against the Thai side on Tuesday,” Barij coach Fatemeh Shaban Khamseh said.

Kazakhstan’s Altay and Kuanysh, Barij Essence of Iran, Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sports Club, Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute and Kyrgyzstan compete against one another in the single round-robin competition.

