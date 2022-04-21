China opposes double standards, unilateral sanctions: Jinping

"We are against unilateral sanctions and are not planning to pursue the policy aimed at the formation of blocks and confrontation escalation," he said in a video address at the ceremony of opening of the main part of the Boao Forum for Asia in the Hainan Province of China.

"China will support any efforts aimed at settlement of crisis situations, we will not follow double standards," the President added.

Beijing is adamantly opposed to the "long reach jurisdiction" of certain countries, according to Xi Jinping.

"We are against abusing unilateral sanctions <...> and will firmly protect security both in traditional and in new areas, will jointly settle global issues, including countering conflicts, terrorism and climate changes, solve issues of online and biological security," he concluded.

ZZ/PR