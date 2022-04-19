Different Iraqi politicians condemn Turkey's op. in north

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA), the spokesman for the Iraqi president said, "The presidency is following with great concern the ongoing Turkish military operations inside Iraq within the borders of Iraq in the Kurdistan Region, considering it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a threat to Iraqi national security."

Meanwhile, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, also reacted by saying that "Airstrikes and ground attacks by Turkish forces on Iraqi Kurdistan are unacceptable and we call on the Iraqi government to control the borders and to prevent the use of Iraqi territory to carry out attacks against neighboring countries, we call on these countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and not to conduct military operations inside its territory."

Reacting to Turkish military action, former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said, "Turkey's continued violation of Iraqi sovereignty is a dangerous issue... We are surprised by the suspicious silence in the face of this aggression. These positions question the responsibility of the country and political groups to preserve the country and its sovereignty."

The remarks came as Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr warned Turkey today against launching a new military operation on Iraqi soil, saying his country would not remain silent if the bombardments continue.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (yesterday) issued an official statement strongly condemning the Turkish military invasion of Iraq, calling it against international law and the principle of good neighborliness.

