EU reiterates need for quicker conclusion of Vienna talks

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the European External Action Service, Nabila Massrali, said that the parties in the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States, which left the JCPOA in May 2018, are in the final stage of the negotiations while the work is still underway.

She recalled the recent remarks by Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief on the sidelines of a meeting in Doha, Qatar who said that the parties are close to a final agreement, but there are still issues remaining.

Emphasizing the need for a faster conclusion of the talks, Massrali said that she could not go into details but basically everything is ready and on the table.

The Vienna talks, which are focused on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have been paused for the time being at the suggestion of the EU foreign policy chief, and the negotiators have returned to their respective capitals for political consultations.

Almost all countries participating in the talks want the talks to be concluded more quickly, but reaching a final agreement awaits US political decisions on a few remaining key issues which have to do with the removal of the sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday that the United States has not shown yet the resolve to reach an agreement.

