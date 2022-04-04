  1. World
Huge smoke plumes over Paris reported on Monday

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – A huge fire has erupted in central Paris three years after Notre Dame cathedral went up in flames, media have reported on Monday afternoon.

A huge fire has erupted in central Paris three years after Notre Dame cathedral went up in flames, the UK Mirror website has reported.

Shocking footage shared on social media shows clouds of thick black smoke rising above the French capital.

The fire is believed to be next to The Sorbonne, in Paris' Latin Quarter, across the river from Notre Dame.

One bystander in the area claimed the blaze started after a city bus caught alight.

Sharing a picture that appeared to show the vehicle in flames, he wrote: "The bus is completely charred, the firefighters and the police are intervening.

"Watch out for ashes and smoke."

