Turkmen presidential polls close with over 97% voter turnout

At 7:00 2,577 polling stations opened across Turkmenistan. More than 3.45 million voters were registered to vote in the presidential race. The Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan has registered nine candidates for the highest state post of Turkmenistan, Business. Com reported.

The Election Commission said in Ahal province voter turnout amounted to 97,68%, in Balkan province – 97,29%, in Dashoguz province – 96,80%, in Lebap province – 97,13%, in Mary province – 96,97%, in the city of Ashgabat – 97,51%.

On February 11, Turkmenistan’s current president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow announced his decision to leave the post during a meeting of the upper house of parliament. The next day, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums scheduled early presidential polls for March 12. On February 14, the election campaign kicked off in the country.

RHM/PR