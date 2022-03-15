Turkmenistan in special place in Iran-neighbors relations

In this message, Raeisi stated, "I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the honorable people of your country on your election as President of Turkmenistan."

"I hope that in the new term, the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan will have a favorable growing trend in bilateral, regional and international dimensions," the Iranian President added. "The priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with neighboring countries, and Turkmenistan has a special place in this regard."

The son of incumbent President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, candidate of Turkmenistan’s ruling Democratic Party Serdar Berdymukhamedov won the presidential election in Turkmenistan with 72.97% of the votes.

MP/President.ir