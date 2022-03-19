  1. Politics
Mar 19, 2022, 1:00 PM

Turkmenistan leader’s son takes office as president

Turkmenistan leader’s son takes office as president

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who won Turkmenistan’s presidential election on March 12, has taken office as the country’s president.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported on Saturday.

The country’s Central Commission on Elections and Referendums announced on Tuesday that Serdar Berdymukhamedov had won the snap presidential elections, receiving 72.97% of the vote.

Earlier, Serdar’s father Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov announced his decision to step down as Turkmen president to "give way to the young." However, he remains the chairman of the upper house of parliament.

ZZ/PR

News Code 184988
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184988/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News